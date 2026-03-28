Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $341,802.78 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hartman sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $341,802.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,153.96. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:BBY opened at $63.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

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Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson set a $78.00 price objective on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

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More Best Buy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,810,904,000 after acquiring an additional 552,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $132,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

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Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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