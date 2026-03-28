Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,947 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 427.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 3.7%

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.93. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.