Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $165.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $195.00 to $144.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH
RH Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $905,940.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $2,953,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,948,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RH by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting RH
Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RH hired David Stanchak as Chief Real Estate & Transformation Officer to lead North American gallery transformation and monetize RH’s U.S. and European real estate portfolio — a move that can unlock cash and improve capital returns over time. RH Announces the Appointment of David Stanchak
- Neutral Sentiment: RH set the Q4 and full?year FY2025 results release for March 31 (after the close). Earnings and management commentary are the immediate catalysts that could swing the stock either way. RH to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks preview notes RH likely delivered solid revenue and EPS improvement driven by expansion and pricing, but warns tariffs and sourcing disruptions could pressure margins — this highlights the risk/reward headed into the print. RH Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here’s What Investors Must Know
- Negative Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group issued a pessimistic near?term outlook and lowered its target (cited by press coverage), signaling at least one sell?side view that RH faces operating headwinds — analyst caution can limit upside ahead of results. Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RH
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Eri Chaya disclosed sales of 7,000 shares (recent filings), which can be interpreted as added near?term selling pressure and is being watched by traders. RH Insider Sells $905,940.00 in Stock
About RH
RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.
Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.
Further Reading
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