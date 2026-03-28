Telsey Advisory Group Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $165.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $320.00) on shares of RH in a report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $195.00 to $144.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

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RH Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of RH opened at $130.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.26. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $257.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average of $182.34.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,640. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 7,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $905,940.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $2,953,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,948,000 after purchasing an additional 194,773 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,119,000 after buying an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RH by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,546,000 after buying an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in RH by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

About RH

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RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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