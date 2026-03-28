HC Wainwright Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $8.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPTI. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rodman & Renshaw upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

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Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 790,417 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,897.9% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 544,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 517,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 94,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics News Summary

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About Karyopharm Therapeutics

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Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel first-in-class drugs that target the nuclear export protein XPO1. The company’s lead product, selinexor (marketed as XPOVIO), is an oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound approved for treatment of multiple myeloma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In addition to selinexor, Karyopharm’s pipeline includes second-generation SINE compounds and combination studies in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Karyopharm has built a research platform around modulation of nuclear export pathways.

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