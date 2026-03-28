Comparing AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) & Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banner and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Banner alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 3 4 0 2.57 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Banner currently has a consensus target price of $71.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $877.77 million 2.32 $195.38 million $5.64 10.59 AMB Financial $23.37 million 1.28 $3.42 million N/A N/A

This table compares Banner and AMB Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Banner pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 22.26% 10.46% 1.21% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banner beats AMB Financial on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

About AMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier’s checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.