Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STROFree Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp raised Sutro Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

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Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 197.1% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Sutro Biopharma

Here are the key news stories impacting Sutro Biopharma this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target on STRO to $55, signaling strong upside from current levels; that lift to a much higher PT supports bullish investor sentiment. Deutsche Bank Raises Price Target to $55
  • Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Sutro to “Overweight,” an endorsement that can attract institutional buying. Wells Fargo Upgrades Sutro Biopharma to Overweight
  • Positive Sentiment: Truist moved the stock to “strong-buy” (reported via Zacks), another supportive vote of confidence from the sell side. Truist Upgrades to Strong-Buy (Zacks)
  • Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published commentary on Sutro’s FY2030 outlook — the note offers long?range modeling context but is not a straightforward buy/sell trigger by itself. HC Wainwright Comments on Sutro FY2030 Earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply cut near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 FY2026 and FY2026–FY2029), moving projected losses much deeper while keeping a Buy rating and a $28 target. Those sizable downward revisions increase short?term downside risk and help explain selling pressure despite upgrades. HC Wainwright Lowers Multiple EPS Estimates (MarketBeat)

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

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Sutro Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel biologic drug candidates in the fields of oncology and immunology. The company leverages a proprietary cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF™, to design and produce complex, multi-specific proteins that include antibody-drug conjugates, bispecific antibodies, and cytokine fusion proteins. This platform enables rapid generation and optimization of protein therapeutics that may not be feasible with traditional cell-based expression systems.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

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