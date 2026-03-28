The Boutique Group’s (TBTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 450 price objective on the stock.

The Boutique Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TBTG opened at GBX 241 on Wednesday. The Boutique Group has a 52-week low of GBX 213 and a 52-week high of GBX 330. The company has a market cap of £266.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.93.

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The Boutique Group Company Profile

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The Boutique Group (LON:TBTG) is a publicly listed provider of flexible workplace solutions, primarily operating in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the creation, management and operation of serviced offices, coworking spaces, meeting rooms and related business support services for small and mid-sized enterprises as well as corporate clients. It positions itself as a hospitality-led operator that combines property management with office services to deliver turnkey workspace solutions.

Its commercial activities include letting fully furnished private offices on flexible terms, offering membership-based coworking and hot-desking, and providing ancillary services such as reception and administrative support, IT and telephony provisions, virtual office addresses and meeting- and event-space hire.

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