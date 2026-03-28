Norden Group LLC Sells 11,589 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,773,000 after buying an additional 697,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after acquiring an additional 615,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900,677 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5%
NYSE OXY opened at $65.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.
Key Stories Impacting Occidental Petroleum
Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management and strategic shift: OXY announced a planned CEO transition (Vicki Hollub to retire, COO Richard Jackson to succeed) alongside completion of the roughly $9.7B sale of OxyChem — proceeds earmarked to pay down debt and refocus capital on core oil & gas, a clear catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Is Up 8.0% After CEO Transition And OxyChem Sale Announcement – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum reaction: the leadership news sent OXY to a fresh 52-week high as traders bought the governance clarity and balance-sheet improvement narrative. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Soars to 52-Week High on Leadership Transition
- Positive Sentiment: Big-bank view: J.P. Morgan moved OXY to a Hold, a modest upgrade that reduces near-term analyst uncertainty and supports the stock rebound by signaling less downside from here. J.P. Morgan upgrades Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to a Hold
- Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum interest: several market pieces highlight OXY as a strong momentum name after a sharp YTD rally, attracting trend-following flows. Here’s Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage noise: TD Cowen’s Hold and new coverage from Truist are adding research flow but no clear consensus upgrade-to-buy signal yet — keeps volatility possible as investors parse differing views. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Receives a Hold from TD Cowen
- Neutral Sentiment: Context on gains: analysts and outlets note OXY is up roughly ~58% YTD — raises valuation/mean-reversion questions even as momentum persists. Up 58% in 2026, Is It Too Late to Buy Occidental Petroleum?
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy performance critique: some coverage highlights that Hollub’s tenure “hasn’t been good for investors,” reminding market participants that governance change alone doesn’t erase past capital allocation concerns; risk remains if new leadership doesn’t improve returns. Hollub’s Tenure as Occidental CEO May Be Ending. It Hasn’t Been Good for Investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY
Occidental Petroleum Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.
Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
Further Reading
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