Norden Group LLC Sells 11,589 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Norden Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,201,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,214,773,000 after buying an additional 697,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after acquiring an additional 615,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,718,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,045,000 after acquiring an additional 900,677 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 6,050,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE OXY opened at $65.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 9.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental’s operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.