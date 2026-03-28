SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 119,339 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 785.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,019,000 after purchasing an additional 468,405 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,633 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,184,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,258,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $122,278,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 3.1%

NBIX stock opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $198.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

See Also

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