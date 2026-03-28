KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $54.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $60.14.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.5761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.55. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.