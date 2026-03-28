4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,383,618 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 743,276 shares.The stock last traded at $10.3560 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on FDMT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.99.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.96. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%.The firm had revenue of $85.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,629,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

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4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D’s pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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