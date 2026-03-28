YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.96, with a volume of 205238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74.

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YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 6,933.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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