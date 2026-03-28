TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) versus Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Financial Contrast

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Future FinTech Group and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -120.63% -127.23% -92.11% TripAdvisor 2.12% 10.67% 2.52%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Future FinTech Group and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 TripAdvisor 5 7 4 0 1.94

TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $14.68, suggesting a potential upside of 45.19%. Given TripAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future FinTech Group and TripAdvisor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $3.83 million 1.64 -$4.62 million ($53.52) -0.02 TripAdvisor $1.89 billion 0.61 $40.00 million $0.30 33.70

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group. Future FinTech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Future FinTech Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

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Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business. It also engages in the trading of coal, aluminum ingots, sand, and steel; and E-commerce, digital wallet safety management, blockchain code auditing and operations, cryptocurrency mining, metaverse and big data maintenance services. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TripAdvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises. The Viator's segment provides pure-play experiences online travel agency that comprehensive and connecting travelers to discover and book tours, activities, and attractions from experience operators. TheFork segment provides an online marketplace that enables diners to discover and book online reservations at restaurants. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. Tripadvisor, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

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