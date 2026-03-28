GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (YSPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance

YSPY opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.26.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.51% of GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile

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