Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.60 on April 23rd

Siga Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Siga Technologies Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of Siga Technologies stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Siga Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

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Siga Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter. Siga Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siga Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Siga Technologies Company Profile

Siga Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical countermeasures for public health emergencies and biological threats. The company’s flagship product, TPOXX® (tecovirimat), is the first and only antiviral approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of smallpox. Siga has entered into procurement and development contracts with U.S. government agencies, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Department of Defense, to supply TPOXX® for the Strategic National Stockpile.

Founded in 2002, Siga has built a pipeline of therapies targeting high-consequence pathogens such as smallpox, plague and other potential biothreat agents.

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