SG Americas Securities LLC Has $18.24 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.76.

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Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $230.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.23. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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