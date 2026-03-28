Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 273.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,159.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

See Also

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