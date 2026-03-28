Sendero Wealth Management LLC Makes New $502,000 Investment in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 677.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Mueller Water Products Trading Down 2.6%

MWA opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.26 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,549.25. The trade was a 6.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,500. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company’s portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company’s operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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