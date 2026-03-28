LUCE (LUCE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $46.24 Thousand

LUCE (LUCE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, LUCE has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One LUCE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LUCE has a total market cap of $373.38 thousand and $46.24 thousand worth of LUCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LUCE Token Profile

LUCE was first traded on October 28th, 2024. LUCE’s total supply is 999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUCE’s official Twitter account is @believeinluce. The official website for LUCE is luce.fun.

LUCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUCE (LUCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LUCE has a current supply of 999,999,996. The last known price of LUCE is 0.00036915 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $43,537.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luce.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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