REVOX (REX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595.00 Thousand

REVOX (REX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. One REVOX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVOX has a total market cap of $263.23 thousand and $595.00 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVOX has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About REVOX

REVOX’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official message board is readonofficial.medium.com. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. REVOX’s official website is www.revox.ai.

REVOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,741,702,084 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.00013642 USD and is down -9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $542,990.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVOX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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