Parcl (PRCL) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Parcl (PRCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Parcl has a market cap of $6.09 million and $1.10 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parcl token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parcl has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.01453063 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $954,197.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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