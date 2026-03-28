Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $410.12 and last traded at $405.1330. Approximately 89,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 436,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.48.

Argan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Argan this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $3.47 vs. consensus ~ $1.99 and revenue $262.1M, with year-over-year revenue growth. The beat improves near-term earnings visibility and drove initial buying interest. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Q4 results materially beat expectations — EPS $3.47 vs. consensus ~ $1.99 and revenue $262.1M, with year-over-year revenue growth. The beat improves near-term earnings visibility and drove initial buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Backlog expansion — backlog grew to roughly $2.9 billion, and commentary pointed to strong FY27 backlog/visibility, supporting revenue runway beyond the quarter. Yahoo Finance: Backlog Growth

Backlog expansion — backlog grew to roughly $2.9 billion, and commentary pointed to strong FY27 backlog/visibility, supporting revenue runway beyond the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are revising models upward — multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the report, reflecting improved earnings and backlog visibility. That institutional support is reinforcing the rally. Benzinga: Analysts Raise Forecasts

Analysts are revising models upward — multiple firms raised forecasts and price targets after the report, reflecting improved earnings and backlog visibility. That institutional support is reinforcing the rally. Positive Sentiment: Major upgrades — JPMorgan upgraded AGX to overweight with a $550 target, and Goldman Sachs boosted its target and repeated a Buy rating; such blue?chip broker support tends to attract momentum flows. Benzinga: Upgrades

Major upgrades — JPMorgan upgraded AGX to overweight with a $550 target, and Goldman Sachs boosted its target and repeated a Buy rating; such blue?chip broker support tends to attract momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: Investors have access to the full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) to dig into segment dynamics, margins and guidance—useful for modeling but not a directional headline by itself. Slide Deck

Investors have access to the full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) to dig into segment dynamics, margins and guidance—useful for modeling but not a directional headline by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors — trading volume spiked well above average, which amplifies moves but can also drive short-term volatility; consider liquidity and position sizing. (Market trading data referenced in filings and market summaries.)

Technical/flow factors — trading volume spiked well above average, which amplifies moves but can also drive short-term volatility; consider liquidity and position sizing. (Market trading data referenced in filings and market summaries.) Negative Sentiment: Some targets and notes still imply caution — Lake Street left a Hold rating and raised its target only to $375, and a couple of published targets sit below the current market price, signaling that some analysts view valuation as extended. Benzinga: Price Target Moves

Some targets and notes still imply caution — Lake Street left a Hold rating and raised its target only to $375, and a couple of published targets sit below the current market price, signaling that some analysts view valuation as extended. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/earnings multiple — AGX now trades at a relatively high P/E versus its historical range, which could leave shares vulnerable to profit-taking if future quarters don’t sustain the upside. (See company and market summaries for current multiples.)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGX. Freedom Capital raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Argan from $399.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities raised Argan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Argan from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.40.

Argan Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.94.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $1.48. Argan had a return on equity of 35.12% and a net margin of 14.59%.The company had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.71, for a total transaction of $2,068,917.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,682.37. This trade represents a 45.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.78, for a total transaction of $1,803,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,509.76. The trade was a 37.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,787,260 in the last three months. 6.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $137,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Argan by 14,436.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after purchasing an additional 327,127 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Argan by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 259,720 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Argan by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 253,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after purchasing an additional 159,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argan by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 145,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc (NYSE: AGX) is a holding company that provides professional technical and management services to the power generation and renewable energy industries. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company delivers engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM), commissioning and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a broad range of energy facilities. Argan focuses on projects for utility, industrial and municipally owned clients, helping to bring efficient thermal and renewable energy plants into operation and maintain optimal performance over the asset life cycle.

The company’s principal subsidiaries include Gemma Power Systems, which specializes in turnkey construction of combined-cycle, simple-cycle, cogeneration and renewable energy plants; Atlantic Projects Company, which provides electrical balance-of-plant, control systems, instrumentation and commissioning services; and Infrastructure Solutions, which offers industrial maintenance, outage support and modification services.

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