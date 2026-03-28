Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Down 9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 2,212,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,433,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Down 7.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 3.02.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 8,571.31% and a negative return on equity of 46.11%.

Insider Activity at Lightwave Logic

In other news, Director Laila Partridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,942.36. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 25,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $89,056.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,325.12. This trade represents a 17.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lightwave Logic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWLG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc (NASDAQ: LWLG) is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro?optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company’s core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic’s product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.