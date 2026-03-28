Monetary Solutions Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,021 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Monetary Solutions Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

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Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

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