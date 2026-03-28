Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 320,361 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. $NEO

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 320,361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.29% of NeoGenomics worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 150,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $977,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 181,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 257,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NeoGenomics news, COO Warren Stone sold 22,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $276,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 121,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,387.50. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

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NeoGenomics Stock Down 7.3%

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $933.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $190.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol NEO, is a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic and molecular testing services. Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, the company operates an integrated network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories across the United States, Europe and Asia. NeoGenomics delivers diagnostic insights that support oncologists, pathologists and healthcare institutions in the detection, prognosis and treatment of hematologic and solid tumor cancers.

The company’s core service offerings include flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), karyotyping and advanced molecular assays such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) panels and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

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