iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 906.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

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iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

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