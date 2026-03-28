Midnight (NIGHT) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Midnight (NIGHT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Midnight has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One Midnight token can currently be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midnight has a total market cap of $533.03 million and $760.80 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.99 or 1.00161883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,937.56 or 0.99897299 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Midnight Token Profile

Midnight’s genesis date was December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official website is midnight.network. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. Midnight’s official message board is midnight.network/blog. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.04721559 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $891,697,946.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midnight should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midnight using one of the exchanges listed above.

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