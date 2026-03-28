29,734 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF $EMB Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.