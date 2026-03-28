Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Position in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,388 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.14% of Artivion worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 282,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $34,039.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,744.64. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $81,189.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,464.66. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,043 shares of company stock worth $4,977,158. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

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Artivion Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE AORT opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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