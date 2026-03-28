Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 391,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 117,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 716.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $22.18 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $564.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $54,221.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,483,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,095,532.28. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETD) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.