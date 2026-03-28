Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $2.57 Million Stake in ECARX Holdings, Inc. $ECX

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,476 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in ECARX were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ECARX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ECARX by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in ECARX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of ECARX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ECARX currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

ECARX Stock Performance

ECARX stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. ECARX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.90 million. Research analysts forecast that ECARX Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

Further Reading

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