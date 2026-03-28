Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 510,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

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JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.6%

JELD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.76. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $801.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.20 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $2.50 price target on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.35.

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About JELD-WEN

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

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