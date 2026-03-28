Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,528,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,698,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period.

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Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

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The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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