iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Short Interest Down 61.0% in March

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 30,831 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the February 26th total of 79,046 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 780,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000.

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iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 101,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,430. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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