JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,679 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 26th total of 10,425 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 714.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,870. The company has a market cap of $525.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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