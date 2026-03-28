Top Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Rocket Lab, GE Aerospace, and AST SpaceMobile are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are equities of companies whose primary business involves space-related activities — for example launch providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, ground infrastructure and communications, space-services firms (imaging, data analytics), and companies developing hardware or technologies for orbital and deep?space operations. To investors they form a thematic, often high?growth but higher?risk segment characterized by long development cycles, heavy capital expenditure, regulatory and geopolitical exposure, and can be accessed via pure?plays, diversified aerospace/defense firms, or thematic ETFs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

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