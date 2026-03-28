Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) COO Sells $1,984,589.02 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Chadwick sold 24,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,984,589.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,072.52. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

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Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 491,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,075,000 after buying an additional 59,347 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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