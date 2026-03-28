Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $20,458.44 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $20,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,218,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,409.86. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,869 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $29,952.36.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,824 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $18,623.04.

On Thursday, March 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,380 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $24,038.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,451 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $35,786.87.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,726 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $80,273.14.

On Monday, March 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60.

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of VINP stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Compass Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders still hold large, concentrated stakes (Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M shares; CFO ~0.34–0.36M shares), which indicates ongoing insider alignment with long?term value even after recent sales. SEC Filing – Insider Holdings

Senior insiders still hold large, concentrated stakes (Lovisotto ~1.21M shares; Bruno Zaremba ~1.29M shares; CFO ~0.34–0.36M shares), which indicates ongoing insider alignment with long?term value even after recent sales. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/structure: market cap ? $644M, P/E ? 16.5, very low beta (~0.13) and healthy liquidity ratios (current ratio ~5.13, quick ratio ~6.68) — the business appears financially stable, which may limit downside from short-term flows. MarketBeat Profile

Valuation/structure: market cap ? $644M, P/E ? 16.5, very low beta (~0.13) and healthy liquidity ratios (current ratio ~5.13, quick ratio ~6.68) — the business appears financially stable, which may limit downside from short-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Significant clustered insider selling in mid?March: CEO/insider Fernando Lovisotto sold multiple tranches (~29,564 shares across Mar 16–25) and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold repeatedly (~18,567 shares across Mar 16–25); another insider sold ~1,057 shares — combined insider disposals total roughly ~49k shares (~$0.5M at ~ $10/sh). The concentrated timing and cumulative size are likely perceived negatively by the market. SEC Filing – Insider Sales (Lovisotto)

Significant clustered insider selling in mid?March: CEO/insider Fernando Lovisotto sold multiple tranches (~29,564 shares across Mar 16–25) and CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold repeatedly (~18,567 shares across Mar 16–25); another insider sold ~1,057 shares — combined insider disposals total roughly ~49k shares (~$0.5M at ~ $10/sh). The concentrated timing and cumulative size are likely perceived negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: VINP missed consensus on EPS ($0.23 vs. $0.24) and reported lower-than-expected revenue ($47.2M vs. ~$51.8M), which can weigh on sentiment and analyst outlooks. Earnings / MarketBeat

Recent quarter: VINP missed consensus on EPS ($0.23 vs. $0.24) and reported lower-than-expected revenue ($47.2M vs. ~$51.8M), which can weigh on sentiment and analyst outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Technical headwinds: the stock is trading beneath both its 50-day (~$11.77) and 200-day (~$11.82) moving averages, increasing the likelihood of short-term selling pressure from trend-following funds. MarketBeat Technicals

About Vinci Compass Investments

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Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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