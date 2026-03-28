Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. $OPP

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 262.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,298 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210,203 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 136,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 155,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter.

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RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

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