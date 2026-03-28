SMI Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

SMI Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $636.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.70. The stock has a market cap of $700.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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