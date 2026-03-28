Tlwm Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tlwm reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,675,000 after purchasing an additional 322,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $763.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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