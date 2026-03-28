NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $50.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 1.2%

NI opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. NiSource has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in NiSource by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

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