iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. CTC LLC now owns 339,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 13,804,173 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,003,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after buying an additional 1,333,316 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,458,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,074 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,507,000.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $271.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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