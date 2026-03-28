LongView Wealth Management Buys 866 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,427,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,373,294,000 after acquiring an additional 939,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,455,000 after acquiring an additional 201,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,524,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,936 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,735,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,216,714,000 after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,201,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,437,403,000 after purchasing an additional 601,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

IVV opened at $636.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $682.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.70. The stock has a market cap of $700.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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