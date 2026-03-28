The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.09. The company has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. The trade was a 101.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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