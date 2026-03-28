Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,233,000 after purchasing an additional 209,142 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,763,000 after buying an additional 43,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,452,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,097,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,224,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,563,000 after buying an additional 87,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 951,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,546,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.