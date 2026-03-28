Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 170,936 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 235.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,843,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,400,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.