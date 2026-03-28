Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on POW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

TSE:POW opened at C$66.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.92. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$74.91. The firm has a market cap of C$41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of C$8.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies). Power Corp. bought out the remaining shares of Power Financial in February 2020.

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