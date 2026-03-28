Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,633,386.02 in Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 106,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,633,386.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 736,554 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,518.26. This trade represents a 16.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 15,223 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $379,052.70.

On Monday, March 16th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 1,190 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,738.10.

On Friday, March 13th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 35,433 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $881,573.04.

On Thursday, March 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 12,374 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $309,226.26.

On Thursday, February 12th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 1,093 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.86 per share, for a total transaction of $26,078.98.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc bought 17,763 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $418,673.91.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,355 shares of Surrozen stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,548.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $91,356.69.

Surrozen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $28.90 on Friday. Surrozen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $247.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($7.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($6.30). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Surrozen had a negative return on equity of 1,240.42% and a negative net margin of 7,476.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Surrozen by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 611,497 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Surrozen by 185.1% during the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 686,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 445,713 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,764,000. Kalehua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter valued at $8,705,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Surrozen by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Surrozen

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Surrozen Company Profile

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Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

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