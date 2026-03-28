Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,400 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,420 to GBX 1,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,538.

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Gamma Communications Stock Performance

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 701.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 877.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 927.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. Gamma Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 699 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,376.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 69.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts forecast that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gamma Communications

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Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

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